Cathedral City police searching for 2 suspects in robbery
The incident occurred at 12:40 p.m.
CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif.- - Police are currently searching for two suspects wanted for a Cathedral City armed robbery, according to Commander Julio Luna of the Cathedral City Police Department.
Officers were dispatched to the 34-250 block of Date Palm Drive on reports of an armed robbery. The juvenile victims were walking around the area when a dark 4-door compact car approached them. A suspect exited the vehicle, pulled out a handgun and then demanded the victims' backpacks.
The suspects then left the scene through the nearby Food-4-Less parking lot.
The first suspect is described as a white male in his 20's wearing a black shirt and black pants. The second suspect is described as a Hispanic male, aged 18-20 wearing a black hat, black shirt, blue pants, and a blue bandana covering his face.
Anyone with information relating to this case is urged to contact the Cathedral City Police Department at (760)-770-0300.
