Cathedral City police searching for 2 suspects in robbery

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif.- - Police are currently searching for two suspects wanted for a Cathedral City armed robbery, according to Commander Julio Luna of the Cathedral City Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to the 34-250 block of Date Palm Drive on reports of an armed robbery. The juvenile victims were walking around the area when a dark 4-door compact car approached them. A suspect exited the vehicle, pulled out a handgun and then demanded the victims' backpacks.

The suspects then left the scene through the nearby Food-4-Less parking lot.

The first suspect is described as a white male in his 20's wearing a black shirt and black pants. The second suspect is described as a Hispanic male, aged 18-20 wearing a black hat, black shirt, blue pants, and a blue bandana covering his face.

Anyone with information relating to this case is urged to contact the Cathedral City Police Department at (760)-770-0300.

More: Today’s Top Stories

First Alert Forecast

More: I-Team and Stands for You investigations

FindWMA us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 & CBS Local 2

Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ & @Local2

We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3 & @CBSLocal2

Watch live newscasts

Noticias en español: Telemundo 15

Download the KESQ / CBS Local 2 app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more