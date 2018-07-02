Cathedral City police arrest man for possession of 400+ pounds of fireworks

Courtesy of the Cathedral City Police Department Osbaldo Hernandez-Delgado

Courtesy of the Cathedral City Police Department Osbaldo Hernandez-Delgado

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif.- - Late Sunday night, Cathedral City police working a special detail "addressing the use of illegal fireworks in the city," arrested Osbaldo Delgado Hernandez for possession of illegal fireworks.

Fireworks seized by CCPD

Fireworks seized by CCPD

CCPD officers made the arrest after investigating an occupied vehicle parked in a gas station parking lot on the 27900 block of Date Palm Drive at approximately 9:30 p.m.

A subsequent search of the 35-year-old's Indio residence revealed a secondary cache of illegal fireworks. CCPD seized over 1,200 pieces of illegal fireworks including "mortars, roman candles, missiles, bottle rockets, and firecrackers," according to the CCPD news release. The confiscated fireworks weighed over 400 pounds in total.

Hernandez was booked into Indio Jail on $2,500 bail. He faces charges of selling/using unclassified fireworks and giving fireworks to an unlicensed person.

"The Cathedral City Police Department will continue our proactive enforcement efforts to reduce the hazards illegal fireworks pose to the public," reads the CCPD incident news release. "You are subject to receiving a $1,000.00 fine, or arrest, for possessing any non- “safe and sane” fireworks within our city limits."

Download the KESQ & CBS Local 2 app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more

More: Today’s Top Stories

First Alert Forecast

More: I-Team and Stands for You investigations

Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 & CBS Local 2

Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ & @Local2

We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3 & @CBSLocal2

Watch live newscasts

Noticias en español: Telemundo 15