$200,000 loss after car-hauler catches on fire on I-10

Car hauler catches on fire on Interstate 10

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - A fire that destroyed a car-trailer and eight vehicles that were hitched on top of it Friday night resulted in a $200,000 loss, said April Newman of CAL FIRE/Riverside.

The fire was originally reported at 10:05 p.m. on eastbound Interstate 10, east of Whitewater. According to the Cal Fire, all eastbound I-10 lanes were closed for a little over an hour.

BREAKING: All eastbound lanes have been shut down on the I-10 east of Whitewater after a car hauler caught on fire Details: http://www.kesq.com/news/car-hauler-burns-on-the-i-10-lanes-shut-down/761122341 Posted by KESQ News Channel 3 on Friday, June 29, 2018

The driver of the vehicle told KESQ & CBS Local 2 that a tire blew out on the trailer and caught on fire. They pulled over on the shoulder tried to put it out with a fire extinguisher but weren't successful because of the high winds. They disconnected the cab from the trailer but the vehicles were lost. The driver said they had come from Fontana and were heading to Austin, Texas.

First responders on scene said there were no injuries. The California Highway Patrol, Palm Springs Fire Department and Riverside County Fire Department all responded.

