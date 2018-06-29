Cannabis lounge opening in Palm Springs, may be first in SoCal

Copyright 2018 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. The proposed location for Coachella Valley Green Dragon

PALM SPRINGS, Calif.- - A cannabis lounge is opening soon in Palm Springs, may possibly be the first of its kind to open in Southern California.

Palm Springs issued a permit to Coachella Valley Green Lounge to open across the street from the Rite Aid on South Palm Canyon Drive near downtown Palm Springs.

The lounge could possibly be the first legal cannabis lounge in Southern California. A cannabis lounge is a place where people are allowed to smoke and hang out in the way drinkers can gather at a pub.

For the time being, the lounge doesn't have an estimated opening date as the owners still have a couple of regulatory hurdles to clear before they can open. The lounge would be the only public space within 400 miles where adults 21 and older will be able to legally consume cannabis in a social setting.

