Calexico man pleads not guilty in fatal Palm Springs crash case

INDIO, Calif.- - A Calexico man accused of fatally striking a Nevada woman with his car in a Palm Springs roadway, then fleeing the scene, pleaded not guilty today to felony hit-and-run causing death.



Jesus Manuel Montano, 63, is accused of hitting Marlene Mori, 64, of Fallon, at 9:45 p.m. March 14 as she crossed Ramon Road near Camino Real, which is an intersection not controlled by traffic lights, prosecutors allege.



Investigators said Montano was headed westbound on Ramon Road when he struck Mori, then fled.



Mori died at Desert Regional Medical Center about an hour after the collision.



Hours later, Montano allegedly turned himself in at the Palm Springs Police Department. His car, a 1996 teal Nissan 200SX, was found parked in Cathedral City, and was impounded as evidence.



Montano was released the following day from the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning after posting $75,000 bail. He was charged earlier this month with felony hit-and-run causing death.



Montano, who remains free on bail, is scheduled to return to court May 8 for a felony settlement conference.

