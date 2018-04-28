Cal Fire contains fire that destroys 3 RVs at Stagecoach

INDIO, Calif.- - Cal Fire is responding to a report of a vehicle fire at the Empire Polo Grounds at Monroe Street and Avenue 51, which is hosting the Stagecoach Festival this weekend.

The fire, which destroyed three recreational vehicles, has been contained, according to Cal Fire. A fourth RV was damaged. No injuries have been reported.

Viewers have sent in photos of a narrow plume of smoking coming from the area.

The report was issued just after 2:15 p.m.

Credit: Miguel Gonzalez

Credit: Miguel Gonzalez

A KESQ & CBS Local 2 news team is currently en route to the scene. Stay with us for the latest updates on this developing story.

Download the KESQ & CBS Local 2 app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more

More: Today’s Top Stories

First Alert Forecast

More: I-Team and Stands for You investigations

Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 & CBS Local 2

Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ & @Local2

We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3 & @CBSLocal2

Watch live newscasts

Noticias en español: Telemundo 15