Anza vegetation fire scorches 63 acres, 57% contained

ANZA, Calif.- - Firefighters have reached 75 percent containment on a fire that burned 63 acres this afternoon in the rural community of Anza, fire officials said.

At least 120 firefighters, five air tankers and four helicopters battled the blaze, reported at 2:20 p.m. at Benton Way and Crams Corner Drive about a mile north of State Route 371, Jody Hagemann of Riverside County Fire Department said.Anza is about halfway between Temecula and Palm Desert. The first firefighters to arrive encountered a well-established column of smoke. The blaze quickly burned 15 acres and within an hour charred 50acres. While firefighters on the ground worked the blaze, air units coordinated to surround it. ​​​​​​​The U.S. Forest Service, Riverside County Fire Emergency Management Department and Cal Fire San Diego are assisting in the fight.

Firefighters faced 89-degree heat, with winds of 6 miles per hour and gusts of 17 mph.

