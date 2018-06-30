Buzz trolley ending service this Saturday

Buzz trolley ending service on Saturday

The Buzz trolley in Palm Springs will end this Saturday. The free service would take both residents and tourist through the heart of the city and drop them off at bars and restaurants.

"You just jump on and you get off where you want to and its sort of fun to talk to the people and it's a good thing," said Mark Sappington, a Buzz bus rider.

Regular riders and bus drivers say the bus created a sense of community.

"You get so many people, tourists, and locals, talking to each other interacting with each other. You get to tell them what restaurants to eat at places to go," said Robert Piminton, another Buzz trolley rider.

The service was especially useful for those were looking to avoid driving under the influence.

"I know some people who did ride the bus buzzed because they knew it was for free and they'd get home safe, so they didn't have to get in a car and stuff like that," Piminton said.

"People that rely on public transit will miss out the most and they’ve told me time and time again 'We gonna miss it we gonna miss it we gonna miss it,'" said Henry Benison, a Buzz driver.

The service was launched in December 2014. Back in February, the Palm Springs city council voted to end the free service, which costs the city about $900,000 a year. According to the city council, about 4,300 people ride the Buzz a week, each rider costs the city about $4.50 per rider.

The Buzz trolley will ride around downtown Palm Springs until 6 p.m. Saturday.