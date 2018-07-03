Brothers plead not guilty to Banning attempted murders, armed robbery

Mother of violent Banning robbery suspects speaks out

BANNING, Calif.- - Two brothers who allegedly shot and stabbed three people during a robbery at a Banning medical marijuana dispensary pleaded not guilty today to attempted murder and robbery charges.

Raymond Matus, 19, and Richard Matus Jr., 25, both of Beaumont, are accused in the June 23 robbery of Go Green Calming Solutions at 6020 W. Ramsey St.

Surveillance capture showing who police believe are the Matus brothers during the robbery. An employee said they were "known customers"

San Diego Police inspect the car the Matus brothers were in. An officer recognized the car and pulled over

Raymond Matus, 19, arrested by San Diego police

San Diego police inspect the black Subaru the Matus brothers were driving

The Matus brothers allegedly robbed this Banning Medical Marijuana Dispensary Saturday night. According to Banning Police, the found multiple victims suffering from both gunshot wounds and stab wounds

Richard Matus Jr., 25, arrested by San Diego police

Officers arrived at the dispensary just before 11 p.m. and found "multiple victims suffering from both gunshot wounds and stab wounds,'' according to the Banning Police Department.

An arrest warrant declaration alleges that Richard Matus entered the business and shot an employee in the face, leading other employees and patrons to try and subdue him. Raymond Matus then allegedly began stabbing the people who were trying to restrain his brother.

Police did not disclose the severity of the victims' injuries but indicated they were not life-threatening.

The assailants took glass jars containing marijuana and made their getaway in a dark sedan, according to police, who circulated photos of the suspects to the public and warned that the men were considered armed and dangerous. The photo triggered "multiple citizens'' to call the Banning Police Department, leading to the identification of the Matus brothers as the suspects, the declaration states.

The siblings were arrested Thursday on University Avenue in San Diego through the joint efforts of the Banning, Desert Hot Springs, and San Diego police departments.

Richard Matus Jr. was being held in lieu of $2.14 million bail, while Raymond Matus was being held in lieu of $3 million bail, according to county jail records.

The pair are due back in court July 12 for a felony settlement conference.

