BREAKING: Pools at Palm Springs community test positive for Legionnaires' disease

PALM SPRINGS, Calif.- - The pools at a Palm Springs community where two people became infected with Legionnaire's disease have tested positive for Legionnaires' disease, according to Dottie Merki, program chief of the Riverside County Department of Environmental Health.

The pools at Four Seasons were shut down by the Department of Environmental Health on June 22 for testing. Meki says the county has given the Four Seasons instructions to follow guidelines created by the Center for Disease Control.

"Out of an abundance of caution, both pool areas will remain closed while the facility works with the remediation company on disinfection," said Merki.

According to health experts, Legionnaires' disease is a deadly bacterial lung infection and can be transmitted when people breathe droplets of bacteria-infected water. People 50 and older have a heightened risk of being infected by the diesease.

