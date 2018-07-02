Border Patrol arrests man on suspicion of drug smuggling, seize 43+ pounds of meth

SALTON CITY, Calif.- - El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a 33-year-old Mexican national suspected of smuggling methamphetamine at the Highway 86 checkpoint near Salton City Sunday morning.

At approximately 10:00 a.m., a white Jeep Liberty approached the primary inspection checkpoint. A canine inspection team was alerted to the vehicle and it was waived along to secondary inspection. During the subsequent search, Border Patrol agents discovered 49 packages stored within the firewall of the vehicle.

After testing, the packages indicated positive results for the characteristics of methamphetamine.

The total weight of methamphetamine was 43.16 pounds and has an estimated street value of $142,428. The contraband was turned over to officials from the Drug Enforcement Administration. The suspect was also transferred into the custody of the DEA.

El Centro Sector border patrol agents have seized over 798.14 pounds of methamphetamine since October 1st (the beginning of the 2018 fiscal year).

