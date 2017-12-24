Bomb squad investigating suspicious device found after traffic stop

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. - UPDATE: According to Riverside County Sheriff's Deputy Armando Munoz, the suspicous device was an improvised explosive device or IED. Members of the bomb squad deemed the device to have been made safe.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE: The Riverside County Sheriff's Department's Hazardous Device Team is investigating a suspicious device in Desert Hot Springs following a traffic stop.

According the deputies, the traffic stop was made at about 5 p.m. Saturday at Dillon Road and Little Morongo Road.

No word yet on what prompted the traffic stop.

