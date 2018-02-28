Indian Wells Tennis Garden sporting a new look ahead of BNP Paribas Open

Copyright 2018 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Some of the new additions to the Indian Wells Tennis Garden including; palm trees, grass, and water features

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. - The Indian Wells Tennis Garden may look a little bit different this time around.

BNP Paribas Open organizers told KESQ / CBS Local 2's Katie Widner that the property has undergone a facelift and they recently unveiled what they call a new digital experience.

"We have a new campaign called 'full bloom.' There's going to be flowers everywhere," said Andrew Krasny, announcer for the tournament.

Tournament owner Larry Ellis, the founder of the computer technology giant Oracle, ordered the concrete to be stripped and added grass, water features, and more than 60 palm trees.

"Once you're here, you're never going to want to leave," Krasny said.

Inside Stadium One, the video walls at the ends of the court have been replaced, providing more than double the square footage of screens. Rolling out a new digital platform to complement the state of the art facility, including a new website.

"It's clear, crisp and super easy to get tickets," Krasny said.

And a new phone app.

"It's a companion to the event. So you get scoring alert, practice score schedule, venue maps. It's a must-have if you're coming here," said Philippe Dore, marketing director for the tournament.

"You can go see Serena or Roger actually practicing and actually find out and get an alert on your phone," Krasny added.

The tournament is also introducing the "Oracle Challenger Series."

"It's a new event for up and coming professionals from around the world," Dore said.

The top two male and female Americans will score a spot in the tournament.

"They may not have had a taste to play with the likes of Federer and Serena Williams so it's very exciting and their out there battling on the court right now," Dore said.

The tournament will kick off on Monday.

For the foodies out there, "Wally's Desert Turtle" will be replacing "Chop House" in Stadium 2. This Saturday there will be a free kids day, with different events scheduled throughout.