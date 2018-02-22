Better Business Bureau warns of email scam

FRESNO, Calif.- - The Better Business Bureau Serving Central California & Inland Empire Counties office was struck by an email phishing scam this morning, and are making an effort to limit potential damage to area businesses. In its release, the BBB offered up the following tips to avoid the scam:

Carefully inspect all email requests for fund transfers, payments, sensitive employee information, etc to determine if they are legitimate or not. You can hover your mouse over the name, or click "reply" to ensure the email address is actually from someone in your office or a part of your company.

Be wary of free, web-based email accounts as these are more susceptible to being hacked. Know the habits of your employer, employees and customers. If they ask for payment or information usually one way and you receive an email asking for a different way, proceed with caution.

Be suspicious if you are being pressured to take action quickly, and in secret.

The scam that hit the BBB involved an email which appeared to be from the company's CEO Blair Looney, requesting a payment to be sent out from the human resources department. The aim of the scam is to trick the victim into transferring funds or sending along sensitive information to the scammer.

The release states that the scam hits a wide range of businesses, from "large and small corporations and businesses, to nonprofit groups."

The BBB wrapped the release by urging anyone with questions on the scam to contact them at 800-675-8118, or to email them at kayleena@ccie.bbb.org.



