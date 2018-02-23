Bermuda Dunes man arrested on felony weapons charges

BERMUDA DUNES, Calif. - A Bermuda Dunes man was arrested on January 22 for violation of probation and being a felon in possession of several firearms according to a Coachella Valley Violent Crime Gang Task Force (CVVCGTF) news release.

The CVVCGTF served a weapons-related search warrant to a residence on the 78900 block of Runaway Bay Drive in Bermuda Dunes where they found and seized eight rifles and eight handguns. 21-year-old Justin Clay was arrested and charged with violation of parole and being a felon in possession of firearms.

Anyone with additional information relating to this case is urged to contact Deputy James of the CVVCGTF at 760-836-1720. Anyone with non-emergency information relating to gang activity should contact 951-922-7601.

