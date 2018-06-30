Police seek two suspects in armed robbery of local marijuana dispensary

Video: Banning police seek 2 suspects for armed robbery that left multiple victims shot, stabbed

BANNING, Calif.- - Two men who shot and stabbed ``multiple'' people during a robbery at a Banning business over the weekend remained at large today, police said.



The robbery occurred just before 11 p.m. Saturday at the Go Green Calming Solutions dispensary on the 6000 block of West Ramsey Street, where arriving officers found ``multiple victims suffering from both gunshot wounds and stab wounds,'' according to the Banning Police Department.



The exact number of victims and the severity of their injuries were not disclosed, but the department said they were hospitalized ``in stable condition.''

An employee at the marijuana dispensary tells News Channel 3 & CBS Local 2's Lauren Coronado, the two suspects are brothers and are known customers. Other regular customers say they're shocked to find out about the violent crime.

"Very disturbing. It's just very comfortable here, to be able to get what you need and then to have this happen. There's no need for that," said Yolanda Rodriguez.

Another customer agrees.

"They're [employees] always on top of it. They got the security guards. They're always cool. They're always nice, so for someone to do some madness, they've got some crazy things going on in their heads. These guys are cool, so for them to do that to this company, that's messed up," said Amanda Vega.



The first suspect, who police say was armed with a knife, was described as Hispanic, between 18 and 27 years old, 5-foot-9 to 6 feet tall, weighing 180 pounds with light skin and short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt emblazoned with ``San Diego'' and dark colored pants.



The second suspect, who police say had a handgun, was described as Hispanic, between 21 and 30 years old, 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-9, weighing 210 pounds, with light skin, short hair shaved on the sides and light facial hair on his chin. He was wearing a black LRG hooded sweatshirt and dark shorts.



The suspects, who are considered armed and dangerous, made their getaway in a dark-colored sedan.



"Eventually they'll be caught and they'll be off the street and not a problem anymore," said another regular customer, Joseph Ryan.



Anyone with information regarding the suspects identities or whereabouts was asked to contact the Banning Police Department Detective Bureau at (951) 849-1511.

