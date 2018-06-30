Banning attempted murder robbery suspects arrested in San Diego

Brothers accused of violent armed robbery arrested in San Diego Surveillance capture showing who police believe are the Matus brothers during the robbery. An employee said they were "known customers" [ + - ] San Diego Police inspect the car the Matus brothers were in. An officer recognized the car and pulled over [ + - ] Raymond Matus, 19, arrested by San Diego police [ + - ] Raymond Matus [ + - ] San Diego police inspect the black Subaru the Matus brothers were driving [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. The Matus brothers allegedly robbed this Banning Medical Marijuana Dispensary Saturday night. According to Banning Police, the found multiple victims suffering from both gunshot wounds and stab wounds [ + - ] Richard Matus Jr., 25, arrested by San Diego police [ + - ] Richard Matus Jr [ + - ]

Police have arrested the two men who allegedly shot and stabbed "multiple'' people during a robbery at a Banning medical marijuana dispensary.

The brothers, Richard and Raymond Matus, were arrested outside of a San Diego Chevron Thursday afternoon. Banning PD credited the San Diego and Desert Hot Springs police departments with help in the arrest.

Raymond Matus, 19, arrested by San Diego police

Raymond Matus, 19, arrested by San Diego police

The robbery happened Saturday night at Go Green Calming Solutions on the 6000 block of West Ramsey Street. Officers found "multiple victims suffering from both gunshot wounds and stab wounds,'' according to the Banning Police Department. One of the suspects had been spotted on surveillance video wearing a San Diego sweatshirt during the robbery

Copyright 2018 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. The Matus brothers allegedly robbed this Banning Medical Marijuana Dispensary Saturday night. According to Banning Police, the found multiple victims suffering from both gunshot wounds and stab wounds

Copyright 2018 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. The Matus brothers allegedly robbed this Banning Medical Marijuana Dispensary Saturday night. According to Banning Police, the found multiple victims suffering from both gunshot wounds and stab wounds

More Details on the Robbery

The exact number of victims and the severity of their injuries were not disclosed, but the department said they were hospitalized "in stable condition.''

Richard Matus Jr., 25, arrested by San Diego police

Richard Matus Jr., 25, arrested by San Diego police

An employee at the dispensary told News Channel 3 & CBS Local 2's Lauren Coronado on Monday that the brothers were known customers.

Stay with KESQ & CBS Local 2 for any updates.

Download the KESQ & CBS Local 2 app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more

More: Today’s Top Stories

First Alert Forecast

More: I-Team and Stands for You investigations

Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 & CBS Local 2

Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ & @Local2

We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3 & @CBSLocal2

Watch live newscasts

Noticias en español: Telemundo 15