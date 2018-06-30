Banning attempted murder robbery suspects arrested in San Diego
Police have arrested the two men who allegedly shot and stabbed "multiple'' people during a robbery at a Banning medical marijuana dispensary.
The brothers, Richard and Raymond Matus, were arrested outside of a San Diego Chevron Thursday afternoon. Banning PD credited the San Diego and Desert Hot Springs police departments with help in the arrest.
The robbery happened Saturday night at Go Green Calming Solutions on the 6000 block of West Ramsey Street. Officers found "multiple victims suffering from both gunshot wounds and stab wounds,'' according to the Banning Police Department. One of the suspects had been spotted on surveillance video wearing a San Diego sweatshirt during the robbery
The exact number of victims and the severity of their injuries were not disclosed, but the department said they were hospitalized "in stable condition.''
An employee at the dispensary told News Channel 3 & CBS Local 2's Lauren Coronado on Monday that the brothers were known customers.
Stay with KESQ & CBS Local 2 for any updates.
Download the KESQ & CBS Local 2 app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more
More: I-Team and Stands for You investigations
Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 & CBS Local 2
Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ & @Local2
We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3 & @CBSLocal2
Noticias en español: Telemundo 15