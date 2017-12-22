Avoid catching the flu this holiday season

Video: Avoid catching the flu this...

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. - Flu season is already in full swing and with many people heading out of town for the holidays this weekend, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reminding people to take precautionary measures to avoid getting the flu.

The CDC said California is among 12 states in the U.S. experiencing "widespread" flu activity. Dr. Euthym Kontaxis, medical director for Eisenhower's Emergency Department, said the flu increases before the holidays and then after the holidays it begins to accelerate.

Dr. Euthym Kontaxis, medical director for Eisenhower's emergency department

Kontaxis said a combination of holiday travel and an increase in contact with people can be to blame. Kontaxis encouraged people to maintain regular sleeping patterns, exercise daily, eat a balanced diet and hydrate often.

For those haven't gotten the flu shot, it is not too late. January and February have proven the highest flu activity in past years.

The CDC recommends these tips to avoid the flu :

Try to avoid close contact with sick people.

While sick, limit contact with others as much as possible to keep from infecting them.

If you are sick with flu-like illness, CDC recommends that you stay home for at least 24 hours after your fever is gone except to get medical care or for other necessities. (Your fever should be gone for 24 hours without the use of a fever-reducing medicine.)

Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze. Throw the tissue in the trash after you use it.

Wash your hands often with soap and water. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand rub.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth. Germs spread this way.

Clean and disinfect surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with germs like the flu.

To find out if you should get the flu shot click here.

