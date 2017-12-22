Authorities investigating woman's death in Yucca Valley

San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department is investigating a woman's death in Yucca Valley, near the 55000 block of Santa Fe Trail.

YUCCA VALLEY, Calif. - Authorities in Yucca Valley are seeking the public's help in an investigation into the death of woman whose body was found in a vacant dirt field on Thursday.

At 9:40 a.m. deputies responded with to a call of an unresponsive female near Santa Fe Trail.

The deceased woman’s name is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin. The cause of death is unknown pending the results of an autopsy.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department Morongo Basin Station at (760) 366-4175.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call We-Tip at 1-888-78-CRIME.

