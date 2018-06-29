Authorities identify body found in San Pedro as missing Indio native

LOS ANGELES, Calif.- - A body that washed ashore in the San Pedro community of Los Angeles yesterday has been identified as Haley Downen. The 25-year-old Indio native was last seen on Saturday at 5:15 p.m. on a hiking trail in San Pedro between Royal Palms Beach and Trump National Golf Course.

"The family is...extremely devastated of course. Everyone is almost in shock or awe...it's definitely surreal. You never think it's going to be your family," said Candace Thome, Downen's cousin. "We're all working together right now to be there for each other and really just celebrate her life," she said.

Downen was born in Indio and moved to Orange County at the age of 6, according to a family member. Some of her family still lives in Palm Desert.

Her body was discovered Thursday morning on the 1800 block of Paseo Del Mar in San Pedro, Los Angeles. Her cause of death is not known at this time.

Downen was reportedly traveling with an unidentified friend on Saturday before going missing, according to her aunt, Sue Clark.

Anyone with information relating to this case is urged to contact Harbor Area Detectives at (310) 726-7700. During non-business hours, calls can be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7. To issue an anonymous tip, www.lapdonline.org, and click on "Anonymous Web Tips" under the "Get Involved-Crime Stoppers" menu.

