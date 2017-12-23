Augustine Casino gives back to children in the east valley

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - One local organization is cashing in from the generosity of those hitting the slots and tables at Augustine Casino in Coachella.

For the last month, Augustine Casino has been collecting gifts for the Galilee Center, a Coachella Valley non-profit aimed at helping low-income families.

"Our customers basically are the main givers of toys. They bring in an unwrapped gift of any size. We reward them with some free play on the slots when they do it," said Jef Bauer, general manager of Augustine Casino. "So there's an incentive for them and even if we didn't they come in in droves and we get more toys the closer we get to Christmas."

The casino located on 84001 Avenue 54, is also holding a food drive to help feed families in the east valley this Christmas.

If you would like to donate to the Galilee Center, click here.

