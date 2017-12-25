Arrest made in Cathedral City hit-and-run

Copyright 2017 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. - Cathedral City police have arrested a 45-year-old Palm Springs man in the investigation of a hit-and-run accident that left a woman seriously injured.

Police said officers followed up on multiple tips and developed evidence to identify the suspected driver who hit a pedestrian Thursday, Dec. 21, near the area of Minerva Road and Avenida La Vista.

Yesterday Cathedral City police officers arrested Avinder Singh Cheeman around 8 p.m. at his Palm Springs home. He was arrested for felony hit and run.

Police said the suspect's vehicle is being held by the police department. The investigation remains ongoing.