Man caught on camera attempting to break into Palm Springs home

PALM SPRINGS, Calif.- - A man was caught on camera attempting to break into a Palm Springs home. Steve Vogt, a resident of the Tahquitz Creek Golf Resort, sent along a video of a man who on his appears to be scoping out Vogt's residence. Vogt believes the attempted break-in may be related to a string of thefts that occurred at his residence.

Man caught on camera attempting to break into Palm Springs homehttps://t.co/QwPwwKRGku pic.twitter.com/LHgdD7rEsb — Rich Tarpening (@Qassignmentdesk) February 27, 2018

"On or around November 6, 2017 our Pentair MasterTemp 400k pool heater was stolen from the side

of our home," writes Vogt. ". The police were called but didn't come to the house. A report was taken over the phone. We replaced the pool equipment and marked the new equipment with green florescent paint to dissuade another theft. On 2/6/18, our Pentair MasterTemp heater and Pentair salt generator was stolen again."

Vogt estimated the November theft based on the date which he paid to replace the equipment. Following the second theft, a Palm Springs Police Department was dispatched to the house and filed a report. But this wasn't the end of the story, just yesterday, a gloved "prowler" as Vogt called him, was caught on camera.

"Yesterday, our surveillance system picked up a prowler attempting to enter our home," writes Vogt.

"An Officer Smart and his partner were dispatched to check out the house a report was filed, but it was taken over the phone, so I don't have a report."