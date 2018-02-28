Agua Caliente museum to host Native Film Fest

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. - The Native Film Fest, featuring documentaries, feature-length and short films by, about and starring Native Americans and other indigenous peoples, will begin its three-day run tomorrow in Cathedral City.



Hosted by the Agua Caliente Cultural Museum, the festival begins with a Thursday evening red carpet event at Cathedral City's Mary Pickford Theater, which will host screenings through Saturday night.



The festival will kick off with a screening of the documentary "Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked the World,'' which follows Native Americans' role in popular music history.



Pat Vegas, one-half of Native American rock band Redbone, is scheduled to speak during a question-and-answer segment after the screening.



"Hostiles," a historical drama starring Christian Bale and Rosamund Pike, will be shown next, with a Q&A segment to follow with Q'orianka Kilcher, a Native American actress featured in the film.



Kilcher, 28, plays the daughter-in-law of a Cheyenne chief whose family is escorted back to their tribal lands by an Army captain, played by Bale. Kilcher was first thrust into the spotlight at age 14 when she played Pocahontas in Terrence Malick's "The New World," also starring Bale.



The festival will also feature the Saturday presentation of the Richard M. Milanovich Award for Distinguished Contributions to Indigenous Film to Alanis Obomsawin, a filmmaker and activist whose latest documentary, ``Our People Will Be Healed,'' follows a Canadian school where Cree students learn about their cultural history alongside the usual curriculum. The documentary will be screened after the award presentation and followed up by a Q&A segment with Obomsawin.



Tickets to the festival can be purchased at http://dplaceentertainment.com/page/film-festival .