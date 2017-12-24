About 200 people stuck at top of the Tram after mechanical issue

Palm Springs Aerial Tramway

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - About 200 people are stuck at the top of the Palm Springs Aerial Tram Way after a mechanical issue Saturday evening.

According to Tram management, at about 7:30 p.m. a communication line that controls the car failed.

About 70 people were on their way down the Tram when the car stopped. No one was on the other car going in the opposite direction.

Emergency systems were brought online and the occupied car was brought back to the top of the Tram.

Management says Engineers are currently working to get the communication line back up.

Tram employees are keeping folks at the top of the tram comfortable until the system is fixed.

