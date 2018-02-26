News

3.7 M earthquake strikes Anza

The earthquake occurred at 10:44 a.m.

Posted: Feb 26, 2018 10:58 AM PST

Updated: Feb 26, 2018 12:07 PM PST

ANZA, Calif.- - A 3.7 magnitude earthquake struck near Anza at 10:44 a.m. this morning, as confirmed by the United States Geological Survey. The tremor hit at a depth of 12.5 kilometers.There are no immediate reports of injuries or property damage at this time. 

The earthquake was centered 11 miles east-southeast of Anza and 18 miles north-northwest of Borrego Springs. 

A 2.7 magnitude, more minor earthquake struck at a depth of 8.9 KM 6 km to the northeast of North Shore at 12:19 this morning. 

Witnesses reportedly felt the earthquake in Palm Springs, Cathedral City, and as far east as Indio. Stay with KESQ and CBS Local 2 for the latest updates on this developing story.  

