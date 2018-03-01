2018 BNP Paribas Open broadcast schedule announced

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

INDIAN WELLS, Calif., February 28, 2018 – The BNP Paribas Open, to be held March 5-18 at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, will feature expansive television coverage on Tennis Channel and ESPN networks, with more than 120 total hours of live action.

For the first time, Tennis Channel will begin its broadcast on Tuesday, March 6 with coverage of the ATP World Tour and WTA Qualifying Rounds. Live coverage will continue daily through Saturday, March 17 with men’s doubles final action. In addition, the popular “Tennis Channel Live at the BNP Paribas Open” will be broadcast daily from a studio in the Indian Wells Tennis Garden Village, beginning Wednesday, March 7 for a full 60 minutes of commentary and analysis prior to live tennis coverage. Tennis Channel broadcast talent for the BNP Paribas Open will include Martina Navratilova, Jim Courier, Tracy Austin, Lindsay Davenport, Mary Carillo, James Blake, Ted Robinson, Justin Gimelstob, Paul Annacone, Brett Haber, Chanda Rubin, Kevin Frazier, Jon Wertheim and Steve Weissman.

ESPN’s first-ball-to-last-ball coverage of the tournament on ESPN3 and the ESPN app includes 500 hours total with up to eight courts at once (Stadiums 1-7 and 9). Action on TV totaling 23 hours will commence on ESPN2 on Thursday, March 15, with eight hours of live coverage of the men’s and women’s quarterfinals from the Indian Wells Tennis Garden airing. The women’s semifinals will air on ESPN2 on Friday, March 16, with the men’s semifinals on ESPN on Saturday, March 17. The championship matches on ESPN will begin at 11:00 am local time (2:00 pm EST) on Sunday, March 18. Chris Fowler will lead ESPN’s on-air team, joined by Chrissie Evert, Brad Gilbert, Patrick McEnroe and Pam Shriver.

Additionally, all main draw singles matches from the Indian Wells Tennis Garden can be live-streamed via TennisTV (ATP World Tour) and WTA TV.

Prior to the start of the BNP Paribas Open, the second event in the inaugural Oracle Challenger Series will be broadcast live on Tennis Channel from the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, with coverage on Saturday, March 3 from 10:00 am – 5:00 pm local time (1:00 – 8:00 pm EST) and Sunday, March 4 from 10:00 am – 2:00 pm local time (1:00 – 5:00 pm EST).

About the BNP Paribas Open

The BNP Paribas Open is the largest ATP World Tour and WTA combined two-week event in the world, and is held annually at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. The tournament offers more than $14 million in prize money, and is the only event to provide the Hawkeye line challenge system on all match courts, including qualifying rounds. For more information, visitwww.bnpparibasopen.com.

About BNP Paribas

