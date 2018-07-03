$7 million in state funds awarded for organics recycling in Riverside County

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif.- - Two companies that operate waste processing facilities in Riverside County will receive a combined $7 million for recycling programs intended to reduce greenhouse gases and free up landfill space, it was announced today.



The California Department of Resources Recycling & Recovery said Burrtec Waste Industries was awarded $3 million, while CR&R Inc. was awarded $4 million under an organics recycling program that disbursed a total $25 million to waste handlers statewide.



``California has the opportunity to close the loop with organics by transforming the single largest part of our waste stream into a supply stream for local businesses,'' said CalRecycle Director Scott Smithline.``These California climate investments not only recycle California-generated waste into new and valuable products, they also create jobs and reduce greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to climate change.''



The allotment to Burrtec will cover costs for construction of a covered composting system at the Nelson Recovery Facility & Transfer Station near Riverside, according to CalRecycle.



The funds awarded to CR&R will help pay for a three-phase project at the company's Perris plant to expand anaerobic digestion operations, converting discarded edibles into biofuels that power the company's truck fleet, CalRecycle officials said.



The grants originate from the state's cap-and-trade system, under which businesses purchase carbon credits, or pollution offsets, in an auction controlled by the California Air Resources Board.

