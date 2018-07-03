Lifestyle

Here's where you can catch fireworks shows in Riverside County

While fireworks may be illegal in Riverside County, there are plenty of opportunities to see some amazing displays all around. Check out the complete list below! 

COMMUNITY FIREWORKS SHOWS IN RIVERSIDE COUNTY 

4th of July Fireworks Show

 Fantasy Springs Resort & Casino Eagle Golf Course
84245 Indio Springs Indio, CA 92203		 July 3, 2018  8:45 PM

Jurupa Area Recreation & Park District Independence Celebration 21st Annual Fireworks Show

 Patriot High School
4355 Camino Real Jurupa Valley, CA 92509		 July 3, 2018 

4:00 PM - 9:00 PM 

2018 Concert for Heroes 

 Riverside National Cemetery 22495 Van Buren Boulevard Riverside, CA 92518 July 3, 2018

7:30 PM - 9:30 PM 

4th of July Concert and Fireworks 

 Soboba Casino
23333 Soboba Road San Jacinto, CA 92581		 July 3, 2018 Gates Open at 4:00 PM 

4th of July Celebration

 Valley-Wide Recreation & Sport District Regional Park
901 West Esplanade Avenue San Jacinto, CA 92582		 July 3, 2018 

10:00 PM - 9:00 PM

4th of July Celebration

 Nicolet Middle School
101 East Nicolet Street Banning, CA 92220		 July 4, 2018 

6 PM - 9 PM 

Freedom Festival & Fireworks Show

 Stewart Park
85 Maple Avenue Beaumont, CA 92223		 July 4, 2018

4:00 PM - 9:30 PM

Annual 4th of July Fireworks Show

 Colorado River Fairgrounds
591 North Olive Lake Boulevard Blyte, CA 92225		 July 4, 2018 All Day 

Spectacular Fireworks Show

 Happy Camp & Holiday Harbor
22200 Canyon Club Drive, Canyon Lake, CA 92587		 July 4, 2018 

All Day

Celebrate Independence Day

 Santana Way
598 Santana Way Corona, CA 92881		 July 4, 2018 

5 PM

Fireworks and Baseball 

 Storm Stadium
500 Diamond Drive, Lake Elsinore, CA 92530		 July 4, 2018 

6:30 PM - 9:00 PM 

Fireworks Spectacular Over Lake Elsinore

 From the T-Peninsula. Free public viewing at Lakepoint Park, Summerly Park, Whiskers Fishing Beach, Swick & Matich Park, and a portion of the levee. Lake Elsinore, CA July 4, 2018  9:00 PM

Independence Day Parade & Family Fun Fest

 Parade: Frederick Street
Fireworks: Mountain View Middle School 13130 Morrison Street, Moreno Valley, CA 92223		 July 4, 2018 

9:30 AM - 9:30 PM

Independence Day Celebration 

 Civic Space Park
43900 San Pablo Avenue, Palm Desert, CA, 92260 		 July 4, 2018 

7:15 PM - 9:20 PM

All-American 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular 

 Palm Springs Baseball Stadium
1901 East Baristo Road, Palm Springs, CA, 92262		 July, 4, 2018

6 PM - 9 PM
Fireworks Extravaganza  Rancho Mirage, Aqua Caliente Casino
32250 Bob Hope Drive Rancho Mirage, CA 92270		 July 4, 2018  9 PM 
Front Row Fireworks 

Evergreen Memorial Historic Cemetery
4414 14th Street, Riverside, CA 92501

 July 4, 2018  5 PM
4th of July Spectacular 

Mount Rubidoux
4706 Mount Rubidoux Drive, Riverside, CA 92501

 July 4, 2018  9 PM 
4th of July Spectacular  La Sierra Park
5215 La Sierra Avenue, Riverside, CA 92505		 July 4, 2018  9 PM

4th of July Fun & Fireworks

 Ronald Reagan Sports Park
30875 Rancho Vista Road,Temecula, CA 92592		 July 4, 2018  2:00 PM - 10:00 PM 

Post July 4th Fireworks Celebration

 Pechanga Casino
45000 Pechanga Parkway Temecula, CA 92592		 July 7, 2018  At Dusk 

 

 

