Here's where you can catch fireworks shows in Riverside County
While fireworks may be illegal in Riverside County, there are plenty of opportunities to see some amazing displays all around. Check out the complete list below!
COMMUNITY FIREWORKS SHOWS IN RIVERSIDE COUNTY
4th of July Fireworks Show
|Fantasy Springs Resort & Casino Eagle Golf Course
84245 Indio Springs Indio, CA 92203
|July 3, 2018
|8:45 PM
Jurupa Area Recreation & Park District Independence Celebration 21st Annual Fireworks Show
|Patriot High School
4355 Camino Real Jurupa Valley, CA 92509
|July 3, 2018
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
2018 Concert for Heroes
|Riverside National Cemetery 22495 Van Buren Boulevard Riverside, CA 92518
|July 3, 2018
7:30 PM - 9:30 PM
4th of July Concert and Fireworks
|Soboba Casino
23333 Soboba Road San Jacinto, CA 92581
|July 3, 2018
|Gates Open at 4:00 PM
4th of July Celebration
|Valley-Wide Recreation & Sport District Regional Park
901 West Esplanade Avenue San Jacinto, CA 92582
|July 3, 2018
10:00 PM - 9:00 PM
4th of July Celebration
|Nicolet Middle School
101 East Nicolet Street Banning, CA 92220
|July 4, 2018
6 PM - 9 PM
Freedom Festival & Fireworks Show
|Stewart Park
85 Maple Avenue Beaumont, CA 92223
|July 4, 2018
4:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Annual 4th of July Fireworks Show
|Colorado River Fairgrounds
591 North Olive Lake Boulevard Blyte, CA 92225
|July 4, 2018
|All Day
Spectacular Fireworks Show
|Happy Camp & Holiday Harbor
22200 Canyon Club Drive, Canyon Lake, CA 92587
|July 4, 2018
|
All Day
Celebrate Independence Day
|Santana Way
598 Santana Way Corona, CA 92881
|July 4, 2018
|
5 PM
Fireworks and Baseball
|Storm Stadium
500 Diamond Drive, Lake Elsinore, CA 92530
|July 4, 2018
|
6:30 PM - 9:00 PM
Fireworks Spectacular Over Lake Elsinore
|From the T-Peninsula. Free public viewing at Lakepoint Park, Summerly Park, Whiskers Fishing Beach, Swick & Matich Park, and a portion of the levee. Lake Elsinore, CA
|July 4, 2018
|9:00 PM
Independence Day Parade & Family Fun Fest
|Parade: Frederick Street
Fireworks: Mountain View Middle School 13130 Morrison Street, Moreno Valley, CA 92223
|July 4, 2018
|
9:30 AM - 9:30 PM
Independence Day Celebration
|Civic Space Park
43900 San Pablo Avenue, Palm Desert, CA, 92260
|July 4, 2018
|
7:15 PM - 9:20 PM
All-American 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular
|Palm Springs Baseball Stadium
1901 East Baristo Road, Palm Springs, CA, 92262
|July, 4, 2018
|
6 PM - 9 PM
|Fireworks Extravaganza
|Rancho Mirage, Aqua Caliente Casino
32250 Bob Hope Drive Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
|July 4, 2018
|9 PM
|Front Row Fireworks
Evergreen Memorial Historic Cemetery
|July 4, 2018
|5 PM
|4th of July Spectacular
Mount Rubidoux
|July 4, 2018
|9 PM
|4th of July Spectacular
|La Sierra Park
5215 La Sierra Avenue, Riverside, CA 92505
|July 4, 2018
|9 PM
4th of July Fun & Fireworks
|Ronald Reagan Sports Park
30875 Rancho Vista Road,Temecula, CA 92592
|July 4, 2018
|2:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Post July 4th Fireworks Celebration
|Pechanga Casino
45000 Pechanga Parkway Temecula, CA 92592
|July 7, 2018
|At Dusk