AC3 opens in Palm Desert

New restaurant opens in Palm Desert

AC3 is a new restaurant & bar that is opening its doors this Sunday inside the brand new Hotel Paseo.

The first thing you will notice when you walk into AC3 is the bright bold colors. From the chairs to the walls and even the plates everything is vibrant

Copyright 2018 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Copyright 2018 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Andrew Copley, the owner of the restaurant, says that's exactly what he was going for.

The restaurant's name pays homage to its owners, the Andrew & Julia Copley, the owners of Copley's, and Tony Marchesi, the owner of TRIO.

"AC is my initials and 3 is for myself. Tony Marchesi is my business partner as TRIO and we have Copley's, me and my wife and this is our third restaurant as a joint venture," Andrew said.

The menu is described as "new American with a global twist on classics."

Copyright 2018 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Copyright 2018 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

While the food is the star of the show, the artwork is equally as important.

Copyright 2018 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Copyright 2018 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

"Nicholas is a local artist. We commissioned him, he has some ailments with autism and seizures and he's a young man who's absolutely incredible," Andrew said.

Even Copley's son has his work on display.

Copyright 2018 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Copyright 2018 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

The restaurant open for dinner now but once the hotel officially opens it will offer breakfast and lunch.